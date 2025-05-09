Usher Apologized to Sabrina Carpenter’s Dad for Feeding Her a Cherry During Met Gala Performance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Usher attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Usher may have set the Met Gala on fire with his performance, but it’s his bit with Sabrina Carpenter that had the internet collectively gasping, and her dad shaking his head.

During his sultry performance at the Met, Usher did what he does best: sing, flirt, and feed members of the audience fruit. Naturally, the moment went viral faster than you can say “Yeah!” not just because it involves two of the music industry’s hottest artists, but because Usher apologized to Mr. Carpenter for feeding Sabrina a cherry.

Carpenter, like all the other celebrities who attended the Met Gala, is now regaling us mere mortals with photos before, during, and after the event. The “Espresso” singer posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram account, including attending afterparties with Jenna Ortega and Chappell Roan. She also posted the moment when Usher fed her cherry. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter also included a screenshot of a text message she received from her father.

David Carpenter attached a photo of the two and texted “? Weird” to his daughter. Moments after, Usher commented, “Apologies Mr Carpenter” with a cherry emoji. Fans have been commenting about the interaction with one writing, “glad to know parents don’t stop getting disappointed regardless of fame.” Another commented, “not usher apologizing to mr carpenter in the comments.”

How the Whole Thing Started