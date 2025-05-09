This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 9
May 9 is a remarkable day in Hip-Hop and R&B for many reasons. It has seen pivotal moments with significant ramifications for these genres. One iconic figure whose birthday falls on this day is the Canadian R&B singer-songwriter Tamia, who was born in 1975. The six-time GRAMMY nominee is known for charting singles such as "So Into You", "Imagination", and "Stranger in My House." Her highest charting album, Love Life (2025), peaked at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums chart.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
May 9 has hosted the launch of many genre-defining hip-hop and R&B albums:
- 2000: American rapper Killah Priest released his second album, View from Masada. The album, featuring guest artists such as Canibus and Ras Kass, reached No. 73 on the Billboard 200.
- 2006: American duo Gnarls Barkley dropped their debut album, St. Elsewhere, in the U.S. The album, which contains the hit single "Crazy," debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard 200.
- 2017: American rapper KRS-One released his studio album The World Is MIND. While it received moderate commercial success, many critics today regard it as a classic.
Cultural Milestones
This day has hosted several groundbreaking cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B:
- 1995: Tales from the Hood, the soundtrack album to the film of the same name, was released. The album almost exclusively comprises gangsta rap songs by acclaimed artists, including Scarface, Wu-Tang Clan, Havoc & Prodeje, Gravediggaz, Facemob, and The Click. It reached No. 16 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2005: The video for music legend Stevie Wonder's song "So What the Fuss" was released. Billed as the first-ever descriptive music video, it features narration by the rapper Busta Rhymes.
- 2014: Music icon Michael Jackson's second posthumous album, Xscape, was released by Epic Records. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It also reached No. 1 in the U.K., Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Greece, Ireland, and Spain.
- 2022: Legendary R&B singer Patti LaBelle made a guest appearance on the CBS comedy The Neighborhood. The music star was cast as the overbearing mother of Calvin, played by Cedric the Entertainer.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The hip-hop and R&B scene has been rocked by controversy and challenges on this day:
- 2008: American rapper Foxy Brown pleaded guilty to menacing her neighbor with a phone. Despite her plea, she avoided jail time based on time already served. The rapper had served a seven-month sentence for a case involving an altercation she had with manicurists at a nail salon.
- 2022: American rapper Young Thug was arrested at his home in Atlanta, George. Along with fellow rapper Gunna and 27 other YSL associates, he was charged with racketeering.
May 9 is an iconic date that will be remembered by Hip-Hop and R&B fans for years to come. This day has seen the release of several charting albums and witnessed significant cultural moments, controversies, and upheavals.