This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 9

May 9 is a remarkable day in Hip-Hop and R&B for many reasons. It has seen pivotal moments with significant ramifications for these genres. One iconic figure whose birthday falls on this day is the Canadian R&B singer-songwriter Tamia, who was born in 1975. The six-time GRAMMY nominee is known for charting singles such as "So Into You", "Imagination", and "Stranger in My House." Her highest charting album, Love Life (2025), peaked at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums chart.