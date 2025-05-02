Mary J. Blige Sets Manchester Show with Soul II Soul for July 4

Music icon Mary J. Blige will perform with Soul II Soul at Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on July 4. The show marks her first Manchester appearance in a decade, and fans are looking forward to it.

This performance will follow another show with 50 Cent and Davido at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 3.



The Manchester date expands her For My Fans Tour. U.S. crowds in Memphis, Indianapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Miami witnessed her powerful performances.

The show follows the release of Gratitude, Blige's 15th studio album, in November 2024. It has 12 fresh tracks with guest spots by rap stars Fabolous, Jadakiss, Fat Joe, and A$AP Ferg. Beautiful Life Productions and 300 Entertainment backed the record, and it showcases Blige's personal journey and appreciation for her loved ones.

With eight multi-platinum albums and nine Grammy Awards, Blige stands tall in music. She's part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Glamour's 2023 Woman of the Year. Her groundbreaking debuts, "What's the 411?" and "My Life," changed R&B's sound forever.

Soul II Soul kicks off the night with their mix of R&B, jazz, and hip-hop. Fans know them best for hits like "Back to Life" and "Keep On Movin."