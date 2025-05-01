This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 1

May 1 is an iconic date in Hip-Hop and R&B history, and it's not hard to see why. This day has heralded important developments that continue to affect the music industry. One industry figure who commemorates their birthday on this day is the American rapper YNW Melly, who was born in 1999. His breakout single, "Murder on My Mind," peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. The rapper is currently scheduled for a retrial on September 10, 2025, for the murder of his friends Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams.