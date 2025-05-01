This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 1
May 1 is an iconic date in Hip-Hop and R&B history, and it's not hard to see why. This day has heralded important developments that continue to affect the music industry. One industry figure who commemorates their birthday on this day is the American rapper YNW Melly, who was born in 1999. His breakout single, "Murder on My Mind," peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. The rapper is currently scheduled for a retrial on September 10, 2025, for the murder of his friends Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
May 1 saw the release of these seminal albums, EPs, and mixtapes:
- 2001: R&B girl group Destiny's Child released their third album, Survivor, the first release with the lineup of Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. The album was originally slated for release on February 13, 2001, but was postponed to May 1.
- 2001: American rapper and producer Pete Rock dropped his second album, PeteStrumentals. This purely instrumental album peaked at No. 61 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 21 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart.
- 2007: Rapper Boondox's debut EP, PunkinHed, was released through Psychopathic Records. It peaked at No. 10 on Billboard's Top Heatseekers chart and achieved No. 27 on the Top Independent Albums chart.
- 2020: Canadian rapper Drake released his sixth mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, through his OVO Sound record label and Republic Records. The project reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2020: American rapper Mozzy dropped his fifth album, Beyond Bulletproof. The album included guest appearances by King Von, Eric Bellinger, Polo G, G Herbo, and Lil' Poppa, and peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard 200.
Cultural Milestones
May 1 has seen significant cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B, including:
- 1991: MTV Unplugged featured Hip-Hop p acts for the first time. The performers included A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul, MC Lyte, and LL Cool J.
- 2024: Australian rap group ONEFOUR and CG won the award for Most Performed Hip-Hop/Rap Work for their single "COMMA'S" at the 42nd Annual APRA Music Awards. It was the group's first APRA Music Award.
Industry Changes and Challenges
This day witnessed these tragic moments in hip-hop and R&B:
- 2006: Rapper Big Hawk from the Hip-Hop collective Screwed Up Click died at the age of 36. Besides his work with the group, he also was featured on many mixtapes by artists from the Houston underground rap scene.
- 2013: Chris "Mac Daddy" Kelly of the Hip-Hop duo Kris Kross died at the age of 34 from a drug overdose. He shot into the limelight with the single "Jump" in 1992, which was an international hit and is considered the duo's signature song.
Hip-hop and R&B fans will forever remember May 1 for many reasons. This day hosted the release of critically acclaimed albums, ushered important cultural moments, and saw the industry lose some of its biggest stars.