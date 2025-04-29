Ashanti Opens Up About Her Terrifying Experience Being Stalked for Years

If you've watched Penn Badgley’s You, you know how terrifying it is to have a stalker. While some might think it’s just a TV show, some ladies have lived it. Case in point, Ashanti. Yes, that Ashanti. The singer-actress talked about the difficult years she endured while being stalked by a fan. In an episode of the Investigation Discovery docuseries Hollywood Demons, (via the New York Post), Ashanti shared the whole ordeal.

Ashanti and the Experience that Changed Her Life

Ashanti shared that the scary ordeal started in 2009, saying, “I was actually playing Dorothy in The Wiz on Broadway, and my mom was getting these pictures, texts.” She added that the fan who sent the pictures and texts wanted to “be together” with her. In the docuseries, the “Happy” singer said, “It makes you feel a little scared. This is a red line being crossed. Obviously, my family along with me, it’s kind of affecting everyone. They didn’t ask to be a part of this,” especially since the stalker attempted to break into her home.

They asked for help from law enforcement. The police apprehended Devar Hurd and sentenced him to two years in prison. However, he served only a year. A prison time might have deterred others or at least, made them think twice about doing the same crime that got them convicted, but Hurd was back to threatening Ashanti. She shared, “In my situation, he was convicted, and we were hoping and praying that it was done. We felt that that was going to be it. But unfortunately, it kind of kept going on and on.”

Hurd received a no-contact order but disregarded it. He still came in contact with Ashanti's family and took pictures with the singer’s little sister, Kenashia Douglas. In 2013, the court indicted him for stalking and aggravated harassment. Ashanti shared what he thought of Hurd: “It’s really weird. It’s kinda like, to get what you want done, he gets what he wants, which is to be in your presence.” The judge convicted Hurd and gave him the maximum sentence of four years’ imprisonment. But like the first time, he served for one year only.

Ashanti shared that the terrifying ordeal changed her life. She also called the experience “unsettling,” “disheartening,” and “makes you question who’s the victim.” Still, she hoped the best for Hurd: “The feeling is hope that the rehabilitation happens, hope that he gets the message, and hoping that everything is done.”