The Income You Need to Afford a House in Georgia

The cost of buying a house has been on the rise, and the American Dream may seem like it's fading away for a portion of Americans. But, things change quickly in real estate, and Zillow's latest forecast for the real estate market in 2025 is pretty bear. With that in mind, a new study reveals exactly what you have to make in the state to be able to afford a house in the market right now.

What to Make to Afford a House in Georgia

First, let's look at the market. According to Zillow, the value of homes is expected to decline this year, and the number of homes on the market is also expected to increase. That could, in theory, help bring down the cost of those homes on the market, but you, of course, also have to factor in mortgage costs, which haven't come down yet.

"Zillow's latest forecast indicates a decline in home values coupled with an increase in existing home sales for 2025," the real-estate company said in an April 18 feature. They add that while mortgage rates are in an unpredictable period, "barring unforeseen shocks Zillow expects rates to end the year near 6.5%." In that same report, Zillow economists also predict that U.S. home prices, as measured by the Zillow Home Value Index, will go down -1.7% between March 2025 and March 2026.

Why the change from bullish predictions earlier in the year? According to Zillow, the rise in active listings is making way for softer price growth, and then it's also basic supply and demand. The more homes on sale, the easier it is to find and buy a home, so it becomes a buyer's market. Zillow also states that "potential buyers are opting to remain renters for longer as affordability challenges suppress demand for home purchases."