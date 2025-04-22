This Day in Hip Hop and R&B History: April 22

April 22 is an iconic date in the Hip-Hop and R&B world. One acclaimed artist whose birthday falls on this day is the American rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who was born in 1990. His 2012 debut album, Lace Up, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. His follow-up albums were equally well received, with "General Admission" (2015) peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and "Bloom" (2017) reaching No. 8.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many genre-defining hip-hop and R&B albums were released on this day:

2014: Atlanta rap icon Future dropped his second album, Honest, with guest appearances by Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Drake, Wiz Khalifa, André 3000, Pusha T and Pharrell. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was ranked at No. 9 on the Ten Best Rap Albums of 2014.

2016: American rapper ASAP Ferg released his second album, Always Strive and Prosper. The album was commercially successful, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

April 22 marks the anniversary of important cultural milestones in hip-hop and R&B:

2022: American rapper Pusha T released his fourth studio album, It's Almost Dry. The album charted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and topped the charts in the U.K. and Canada.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 22 has heralded many tragic events and challenging moments in Hip-Hop and R&B:

2021: American rapper Shock G, from the hip-hop group Digital Underground, died of an accidental drug and alcohol overdose at age 57. He was well known for being the brains behind Digital Underground's 1990 hit, "The Humpty Dance," which topped the Billboard Rap Singles Chart and peaked at No. 7 on the R&B chart.