Local Fish Fry Event Casts Wide Net in Support of Youth Mental Health

A delicious way to make a difference is coming up on Saturday, May 3. Channeled Paths, Inc., an Augusta-based 501c3 organization, is hosting its inaugural Fish Fry Fundraiser at Ikonz Event Center, 1517 North Leg Road in Augusta, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The goal of this fundraiser is to bring the community together and raise awareness about the major need for mental health support for at-risk youth in the CSRA.

The inaugural Fish Fry Fundraiser begins at noon and plates are $10 per person. Plates will include a choice of fish and a side of fries and coleslaw. This family-friendly event includes various items that will be raffled throughout the event, along with music and entertainment. Proceeds from the event will benefit Channeled Paths’ mission to foster social and behavioral change through the counseling services they provide.

This event is open to the public and will raise funds for the Channeled Paths Pathmaker Program, which supports counseling services for at risk individuals ages 5-25. Channeled Paths provides up to 44 free counseling sessions for individuals and families who meet the requirements.

Learn more about their mission and other ways to support Channeled Paths here.

About Channeled Paths, Inc.

Channeled Paths, Inc. was founded by Cheryl Carswell and Phillip Stockard in May 2013, but was revamped and opened as a standalone 501c3 in October 2022, with operations beginning in January of 2023.

Channeled Paths, Inc., is a non-profit whose mission is to provide mental health counseling services for adults, couples, adolescents, children ages 5 and up as well as families. The organization recognizes the disparity of insurability as well as the inability to pay for services among its clients and people within the CSRA. With that in mind the organization created Pathmakers.