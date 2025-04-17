ContestsEvents
Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter VI’ to Feature Miley Cyrus & Other Guests

Kayla Morgan
Lil Wayne performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Mark your calendars: Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI is set to drop on June 6, and he’s bringing a wide range of collaborators along for the ride.

In a new Rolling Stone profile, it’s revealed that the album will feature some surprising guests, including pop star Miley Cyrus. One of the most unexpected appearances? Opera icon Andrea Bocelli. Wayne shared that he flew to Italy to ask Bocelli for permission to sample “Ave Maria.” But after hearing Wayne’s story of surviving a self-inflicted gunshot as a child, Bocelli offered to sing the piece himself.

The album’s guest list doesn’t stop there. Also joining the project are Machine Gun Kelly, Elephant Man, Wyclef Jean, Wheezy, Wayne’s son Kameron Carter, U2’s Bono, and Kanye West. It’s worth noting, however, that Kanye only produced one song, and it’s still unclear if that track will make the final cut.

Elsewhere in the Rolling Stone piece, Wayne shared his disappointment over not being chosen for this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. He admitted that he didn’t watch Kendrick Lamar’s performance, saying, “Every time I looked, it was nothing that made me want to go inside and see what was going on.” He also said he’s no longer interested in doing a halftime show himself, adding, “They stole that feeling. I don’t want to do it. It was perfect.”

With a release date set and such a diverse lineup of collaborators, Tha Carter VI is shaping up to be one of Lil Wayne’s most ambitious projects yet.

Kayla MorganEditor
