This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 14

April 14 is a remarkable date in Hip-Hop and R&B, and for good reason. It has hosted many pivotal moments in the history and evolution of these genres, with impressions that endure to this day. One industry icon whose birthday falls on this day is the American rapper Da Brat, born in 1974. The Chicago-born rapper's 1994 debut album, Funkdafied, peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It was also the first album by a female hip-hop solo act to receive Platinum certification.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This date marks the anniversary of several influential singles and albums in hip-hop and R&B:

2015: Memphis rapper Project Pat dropped his eighth album, Mista Don't Play 2: Everythangs Money. Pat's brother Juicy J was largely responsible for producing the album, which peaked at No. 43 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2017: American rapper Kendrick Lamar released his fourth studio album DAMN, which was supported by the singles "Humble," "Loyalty," and "Love" and topped the US Billboard 200 in its first week of release.

2023: American rapper NLE Choppa released his second album, Cottonwood 2, which included guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Fivio Foreign, Rick Ross, Polo G, G Herbo, and Kevin Gates, among others. The album reached No. 21 on the Billboard 200 and No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2023: American rapper Ice Spice dropped the song "Princess Diana" from her EP Like..?, through Capitol Records. It featured female rap icon Nicki Minaj and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning Spice her second Top 10 hit on the chart.

Cultural Milestones

April 14 has ushered in many important cultural milestones in hip-hop and R&B:

2003: Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone made her Broadway debut when she joined the Chicago cast as the jail warden Matron "Mama" Morton, previously played by the American jazz singer B.J. Crosby.

2018: American R&B singer Beyonce made history as the first Black woman to headline Coachella. The star had been slated to headline the festival the previous year but canceled due to pregnancy.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 14 has been marred by numerous controversies and challenges in the lives of some of Hip-Hop and R&B's most beloved stars:

2001: American rap mogul P. Diddy (real name Sean Combs) was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license. Miami Beach police had pulled over the controversial star for making an illegal lane change while riding a scooter.

2015: American R&B singer Percy Sledge died of liver cancer aged 74. The legendary crooner is best known for his 1966 single "When a Man Loves a Woman," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B Singles chart.