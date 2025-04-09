This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 9

April 9 stands out in Hip-Hop and R&B history for the numerous significant moments it has witnessed. One industry titan celebrating his birthday on this day is the American rapper and singer-songwriter Lil Nas X, born in 1999. The two-time Grammy Award-winning artist rose to prominence in 2019 following the release of the hit single "Old Town Road." The Multi-Platinum song achieved a rare feat in Billboard history when it simultaneously charted on the Billboard Hot 100, the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and the Hot Country Songs chart in March 2019.