This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 9
April 9 stands out in Hip-Hop and R&B history for the numerous significant moments it has witnessed. One industry titan celebrating his birthday on this day is the American rapper and singer-songwriter Lil Nas X, born in 1999. The two-time Grammy Award-winning artist rose to prominence in 2019 following the release of the hit single "Old Town Road." The Multi-Platinum song achieved a rare feat in Billboard history when it simultaneously charted on the Billboard Hot 100, the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and the Hot Country Songs chart in March 2019.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Some of hip-hop and R&B's groundbreaking albums were released on this date:
- 1996: American rapper and former N.W.A member MC Ren released his second album, The Villain in Black, through Ruthless Records. The album, which spawned the singles "Mad Scientist" and "Keep It Real," debuted at No. 31 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2002: The hip-hop duo Twiztid from Detroit released their first EP, Mirror Mirror, featuring guest appearances from Violent J and Blaze Ya Dead Homie. It reached No. 103 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 5 on the Independent Albums chart.
- 2013: American rapper Rich Boy dropped his second studio album, Break the Pot. It included guest appearances from Bobby V, Kalenna Harper, Maino, Doe Boy, and Mista Raja and peaked at No. 39 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2021: American Hip-Hop boy band Brockhampton released their sixth album, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. It peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and entered the top 10 in the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.
Cultural Milestones
April 9 commemorates culture-defining moments in hip-hop and R&B:
- 1988: Trinidadian-born British R&B and soul singer Billy Ocean's "Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car" topped the Billboard Hot 100. It was also the star's third U.S. No.1 single and topped the charts in several countries, including Norway, Ireland, Canada, Belgium, and Australia.
- 2000: R&B singer Craig David's debut single "Fill Me In" from his debut studio album Born to Do It debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. Singles chart, making the crooner the youngest British male solo artist to write and release a No. 1 hit in the chart's history.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The industry has also witnessed significant challenges on this day:
- 1988: American southern soul and R&B singer Dave Prater Jr. from the vocal duo Sam&Dave died aged 50. He is best known for the 1966 hit "Hold On I'm Coming," which topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
- 2021: Legendary American rapper DMX dies aged 50. The Hip-Hop icon, known for hits such as "Ruff Ryders Anthem," "X Gon' Give It to Ya," and "Party Up," had been hospitalized a week earlier following a reported drug overdose.
April 9 will live on in the memories of Hip-Hop and R&B fans for the culture-shaping events it has hosted. From charting music releases to the passing of industry icons, this date has witnessed some remarkable moments with far-reaching impacts on popular music.