Hailie Jade Named First Son After Father Eminem

Eminem, the rapper whose career has spanned decades, is often regarded as one of the greatest artists in Hip-Hop. However, beyond his rap persona, he’s also a father—a role he seems to embrace wholeheartedly. Much has been said about him over the years, but one thing that stands out about the “Lose Yourself” rapper is his strong and beautiful relationship with his daughter, Hailie Jade.

Recently, Hailie made headlines for a heartwarming family announcement: she named her first son after her famous father.

Eminem’s Legacy

It’s common for children to pay homage to their parents by passing down names. In Hailie’s case, naming her son after Eminem feels like a full-circle moment. Over the years, fans have gotten glimpses of the rapper’s relationship with his daughter, Hailie, often through his music, where he has mentioned her in numerous songs including “Hailie’s Song” and “Mockingbird.”

In her Instagram post, the influencer and podcaster posted a photo of her new son with the caption, “happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e.” On top of her son is a board with the baby’s name, Elliott Marshall McClintock. Eminem’s real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III.

During the last episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast before she gave birth, Hailie joked that her son is her “dream podcast on the show. The beauty influencer also added, “It’s so weird to think about… I can't even wrap my head around it. I have to meet this human that I've created. What's he gonna look like? What's he gonna ... what's his personality gonna be [like]? It’s strange but super exciting.”

Hailie broke the news to her famous father by giving him a blue football jersey with the number 1 and “Grandpa” across the back, along with a sonogram image. When Eminem realized what was happening, you could see the shock on his face as he tried to control his tears while showing the camera the sonogram.