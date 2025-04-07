ContestsEvents
Cassie to Reportedly Testify Against Diddy Using Her Real Name

Cassie Ventura is reportedly ready to take the stand against her former partner, Sean “Diddy” Combs — and according to PEOPLE, she won’t be staying anonymous. In a motion filed…

Kayla Morgan
Music artist Cassie Ventura attends the VH1's 3rd Annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms" - Cocktail Reception at The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Cassie Ventura is reportedly ready to take the stand against her former partner, Sean "Diddy" Combs — and according to PEOPLE, she won’t be staying anonymous.

In a motion filed on Friday, April 4, prosecutors stated that "Victim-1" — who Rolling Stone previously identified as Ventura — plans to testify using her real name in Combs' upcoming trial. He faces serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“She is prepared to testify under her own name,” the court filing reads, per PEOPLE. “Victim-2, Victim-3, and Victim-4 have asked that their identities not be revealed to the press or the public.”

According to the outlet, prosecutors are asking that those three individuals be allowed to remain anonymous during the trial by using pseudonyms. They’re also asking the court to prevent the defense from sharing any identifying details about them.

The charges against Combs first surfaced in September 2024, when he was indicted on three counts: sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting people for prostitution. On April 4, prosecutors added two more charges — one additional count of sex trafficking and one more of transportation to engage in prostitution.

One key piece of evidence is surveillance footage from the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. According to reports, the video shows Ventura walking toward elevators when Combs chases her, grabs her by the neck, throws her to the ground, and then kicks her while taking her purse and suitcase. The footage also allegedly shows him grabbing, shoving, and kicking her during the incident. These actions line up with allegations Ventura made in a lawsuit she filed in November 2023, which has since been settled.

On March 13, Combs’ legal team claimed in a separate filing that CNN had altered the video. They said CNN bought the only known copy of the footage, uploaded it into free editing software, and made changes to the original.

Combs is currently being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center while he waits for his federal trial, which is scheduled for May 5. He has pleaded not guilty.

In addition to the criminal charges, Combs has also been named in more than 60 lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct. He has denied all allegations.

