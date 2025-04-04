HOT Augusta’s Easter Photo Contest

Easter season is here! From donning new Easter outfits, visiting the Easter Bunny, hunting eggs, and more, we want to see your favorite Easter photo! Snap a photo of the kids, your pets, or grab a whole family photo. Pick your favorite, then submit it below!

Enter your information and upload the photo. Then come back each day, vote for your favorite, and check out all the new photos!

This year, Easter is on Sunday, April 20th.

Ways To Celebrate Easter

There are various ways that people celebrate Easter. Some people start with the observance of Lent. Others simply observe Good Friday and Easter Sunday. But all throughout the weeks leading up to Easter, you’re sure to find a variety of events to celebrate; some are religious, while others aren’t.

A few ideas for Easter celebrations:

Attending church services

Decorating Easter Eggs

Easter Egg Hunts

Visiting the Easter Bunny

Brunch or Dinner with family

Easter Egg Relay Races

Giving gifts or Easter baskets

The History Of Easter

Easter is a holiday that is based on the Christian religion and celebrates the resurrection of Jesus. According to the New Testament, the resurrection of Jesus occurred 3 days after his death by crucifixion. Britannica.com says the first recorded celebration of Easter happened in the 2nd century.

There are a few things that lead up to the celebration of Easter in the Christian religion. For many, it begins with Ash Wednesday, marking the first day of Lent. This day is 40 days before Easter and is observed with fasting, prayer, and sacrifice. Then there’s Holy Week, including Holy Thursday. This day is a celebration of Jesus’ Last Supper. It’s also known as Maundy Thursday. The week ends with Good Friday, which observes Jesus’ crucifixion. And on Sunday, Easter is a celebration of Jesus’ resurrection.

Unlike Christmas, which is always celebrated on the 25th day of December, the date for Easter changes. When it comes to the date for Easter, in Western Christianity it falls between March 22nd and April 25th. This is based on the Gregorian calendar. The date for Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon occurring on or after the spring equinox.

Orthodox Easter differs slightly as it adheres to the Julian calendar. The date falls between April 4th and May 8th.