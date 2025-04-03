This Day in Hip Hop and R&B History: April 3

April 3 is associated with significant events in Hip-Hop and R&B history. One of Hip-Hop's most iconic artists of the 2010s, rapper Young M.A, was born on this day in 1992. Best known for her 2016 hit single "Ooouuu," the New York-hailing rapper has released two albums. Her 2019 debut, Herstory in the Making, peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard 200. American R&B singer Kiana Ledé was also born on this day in 1997. Her debut album, Kiki, was released on her birthday in 2020 and peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard 200.