This Day in Hip Hop and R&B History: April 3
April 3 is associated with significant events in Hip-Hop and R&B history. One of Hip-Hop's most iconic artists of the 2010s, rapper Young M.A, was born on this day in 1992. Best known for her 2016 hit single "Ooouuu," the New York-hailing rapper has released two albums. Her 2019 debut, Herstory in the Making, peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard 200. American R&B singer Kiana Ledé was also born on this day in 1997. Her debut album, Kiki, was released on her birthday in 2020 and peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard 200.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
April 3 has witnessed several notable Hip-Hop and R&B album releases, including:
- 2001: Influential hip-hop group Run-D.M.C. released their seventh and final album, Crown Royal, which peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard 200.
- 2007: American rapper and disc jockey Paul Wall dropped his third solo studio album, Get Money Stay True, with featured artists including Snoop Dogg, Juelz Santana, Trina, and Jermaine Dupri. The album topped the Billboard Rap Albums chart and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.
- 2012: American rapper Obie Trice released his third studio album, Bottoms Up, through Black Market Entertainment. Featuring production by Dr. Dre and Eminem, the album peaked at No. 113 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 15 on the Billboard Rap Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
Cultural moments from April 3 that have shaped the hip-hop and R&B industry include:
- 2022: At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, the American musical duo Silk Sonic, which consists of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won four Grammy Awards for their debut single, "Leave the Door Open." The hit song won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song.
- 2022: Alternative rapper Tyler, the Creator, won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album for his acclaimed seventh album, Call Me If You Get Lost. The rapper beat competition from industry icons, including Kanye West, Nas, and J. Cole.
Industry Changes and Challenges
April 3 also stands out for the controversial events it has hosted in the hip-hop and R&B industry:
- 1996: Influential rapper MC Hammer filed for bankruptcy protection after accumulating around $10 million in debt. The "U Can't Touch This" hitmaker's bankruptcy was due to his excessive spending.
- 2014: Rapper Big Tray Deee from the rap group The Eastsidaz was released from prison after serving nine years out of a 12-year sentence for attempted murder. The rapper was charged following a 2003 incident where he shot at rival gang members.
Undoubtedly, April 3 will remain one of the most eventful dates in Hip-Hop and R&B history. This day has not only marked iconic album releases but has also seen some of the most groundbreaking artists in recent years win awards.