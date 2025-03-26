This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 26

March 26 is an important date in Hip-Hop and R&B history. We saw the birthdays of singer and actress Diana Ross and Bhad Bhabie (born as Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli). We also saw the release of three different albums. Let’s explore other events that are marked in history on March 26.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day is associated with many chart-topping albums and singles that have shaped Hip-Hop and R&B music:

2018: Born on this day in 2003, American rapper Bhad Bhabie celebrated her 15th birthday by dropping her single “Gucci Flip Flops” featuring Lil Yachty. The song, which featured on her debut mixtape 15, reached No. 39 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

2021: Chicago rapper Vic Mensa released his I Tape album, the official follow-up to his V Tape EP. The seven-track album, with a run-time of about 25 minutes, featured guest appearances from Chance the Rapper, Wyclef Jean, and Jeremih.

2021: American rapper Saigon released his Pain, Peace and Prosperity: The Yardfather Album, the sequel to his acclaimed 777: The Resurrection EP. It was the artist's first album released through Strange Music.

2021: Rapper Lil Nas X released the lead single "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" from his debut album Montero. While the song and accompanying music video sparked controversy and criticism on mainstream and social media, it performed well commercially, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the charts in 20 other countries.

2021: Rapper and singer Rod Wave released his third album, SoulFly, with guest appearances from Lil Durk, Kodak Black, and Polo G. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart debut at No. 1 and reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Various influential hip-hop artists have achieved milestones on this date:

1944: Diane Ross was born in Detroit, Michigan. Dubbed The Queen of Motown Records, Ross shot to stardom in the ’60s as the leader of the vocal group The Supremes, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, with their influence spanning R&B, soul, and pop music.

1995: West Coast rapper Eazy-E, a former member of the genre-defining hip-hop group NWA, died at age 31 from AIDS-related complications. Often called the Godfather of Gangsta Rap, Eazy-E, born Eric Lynn Wright, pioneered the style in the late 80s and early 90s with fellow NWA members Dr. Dre and Ice Cube. The group's 1989 album Straight Outta Compton became the first rap album in history to be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame (2016) and was added to the National Recording Registry in 2017.

On March 26, Hip-Hop and R&B fans will commemorate the day the genres welcomed several culture-defining albums. However, it’s also a day to remember the iconic artists lost prematurely.