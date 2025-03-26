Miami-Dade Honors Hip-Hop Legends with New Street Names

Imagine cruising down “City Girls Street” or taking a stroll on “We the Best Terrace.” Sounds unreal, right? Well, it’s happening! Miami-Dade County is giving a big salute to its legendary hip-hop scene by renaming streets in Liberty City after famous rappers who’ve put the Sunshine State on the map.

According to NBC 6 South Florida, rap icons like DJ Khaled (We the Best Terrace), City Girls (City Girls Street), Kodak Black (Tunnel Vision Street), Flo Rida (Welcome to My House Street), Trick Daddy (What’s My Name Street), and Trina (Still Da Baddest Street) are among those getting street name shoutouts.

The Miami-Dade County Commission approved the move, thanks to District 3 Commissioner Keon Hardemon, who hopes this will help bring new life to the area. “If you play this music to the people who are from this area, they are going to light up like it’s the Fourth of July,” Hardemon said at the meeting. “The essence of this is to encourage economic development in our community… let people know that this exists in Miami-Dade County and you should come and see it.”

Before the official vote, Hardemon took to Instagram to share the idea and got some mixed reactions. But he stood firm, explaining, “Northwest 18th Avenue is an entertainment corridor that has lost its luster. I intend to change that.” He added that these artists have drawn fans and tourists to Miami for years, and “the street co-designations will generate significant fanfare and bring energized and interested tourists to NW 18th Avenue.”

Now that it’s official, people are celebrating—especially Uncle Luke, who was honored with a street of his own. “Yesterday, something truly special happened—something as big as a star naming on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The street where I grew up is officially being named after me, Luther Campbell!” he shared on Instagram.

So, where can you find these new street names? Here’s a glimpse of the hip-hop-inspired map:

Between NW 18th Ave & NW 19th Ave:

What’s My Name Street (NW 62nd St)

(NW 62nd St) City Girls Street (NW 63rd St)

(NW 63rd St) Tunnel Vision Street (NW 66th St)

(NW 66th St) Still Da Baddest Street (NW 69th St)

(NW 69th St) Trick Love the Kids Street (NW 69th Terrace)

(NW 69th Terrace) …and many more!

Between NW 18th Ave & Miami City Limits:

Welcome to the MIA Terrace (NW 62nd Terrace)

(NW 62nd Terrace) I Luv My Dawgs Street (NW 63rd St)

(NW 63rd St) Welcome to My House Street (NW 67th St)

(NW 67th St) Lovers and Friends Street (NW 69th St)

(NW 69th St) Peace In Da Hood Street (NW 69th Terrace)

Between NW 17th Ave & NW 18th Ave:

No Pain, No Gain Street (NW 71st St)

Between NW 62nd Terrace & NW 71st St:

Memory Lane Avenue (NW 18th Ave)

Time to grab your speakers and take a tour of Miami’s newest rap landmarks.

