North Augusta Names First Greeneway Coordinator To Run 14-Mile Trail System

Jake Stephens has been appointed as North Augusta’s first Greeneway coordinator, overseeing the extensive 14-mile trail network. This signals a new direction in how the South Carolina city manages its trail system.

Mayor Briton Williams told The Post and Courier, “Why would we not want to do everything in our power to make it to where everyone who walks it or rides it or experiences it, they have an incredible experience?”

A new connection now runs from Hammonds Ferry right to Center Street, providing direct access to downtown since summer 2024. This path represents the first continuous route into the city center.

Having hiked 1,100 miles of the Appalachian Trail, Stephens brings hands-on experience to the position. He leads a small crew, including Cody Hayes who joined on March 12, 2025, and Craig Chavous.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.