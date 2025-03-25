Masters Tournament Keeps Food Cheap, $1.50 Sandwiches Since 1934

A general view of sandwiches at concessions during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

At Augusta National’s Masters tournament, food prices seem stuck in the past. Fans pay just $1 to $6 for snacks and meals — much less than you’d pay at most sports events.

The iconic pimiento cheese sandwich still goes for $1.50. Its buddy, the egg salad sandwich, has been around since the 1940s, and both have become bucket-list snacks for visitors.

“We want the experience to not only be the best but to be affordable. And we take certain things very, very seriously. Like the cost of a pimento cheese sandwich is just as important as how high the second cut (of grass) is going to be,” said Bill Payne, former Augusta National Chairman, to Southern Living .

Today’s menu keeps things old-school. Chicken and barbecue sandwiches run $3, while drinks served in cups people love to collect top out at $6.

These days, people line up for the Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich. This new favorite puts smooth peach ice cream between two sugary cookies, while other classic snacks stay under $3.

If you can’t make it to the Masters this year, you can get official Taste of the Masters Hosting Kits delivered to your home.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.