Iggy Azalea Revealed Kanye West’s NSFW Comments He Made When They Met

Kanye West’s recent string of controversies including releasing a song with his 11-year-old daughter, North, alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs (who is facing multiple charges related to sexual assault), posting hate filled and bigoted tweets, among others, has continued to spark outrage. This time, Iggy Azalea is speaking out about a deeply inappropriate encounter she had with the rapper.

Known for his unpredictable outbursts and questionable statements, West has faced increasing scrutiny, and this latest revelation from Azalea only adds to the growing concern over his troubling behavior and how and why he’s getting away with it.

Kanye West’s Disrespectful Encounter with Iggy Azalea

During a meeting in 2012, Azalea revealed that West made inappropriate comments to her when they met. In a recent stream, the Australian rapper-songwriter said that she “really looked up to Kanye,” so his NSFW comments “threw” her off.

Azalea also mentioned that during the meeting, West was playing “so much pornography” in a “slideshow, mood board thing” for her to see. She also said how she had a lot of label meetings at the time, and they were all professional. So, having West play pornography during his meeting with her was just weird.



She said, “I didn’t know what to say so, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting to think that somebody that I really look up to looks at my pictures every morning for inspiration. That’s kind of cool,’” to which the “I Am a God” rapper said, “Yeah, I j–k off to them!”

The “Fancy” rapper shared that West also asked if she had a boyfriend, and after she said, “Yes, I have a boyfriend,” he proceeded to ask her “How big is his d–k?” which he followed up with, “Not kidding you.” Azalea did not answer because West answered for her, telling her he knows it’s big. She added that he also told her to let her boyfriend fool around with “as many different girls as he can because if you’ve got a big d–k, then it’s his God-given right to f–k as many women as he can.”

West tweeted saying all that Azalea said was “true.”

In addition to this revelation, Azalea and West have been involved in a feud after West lashed out over a post from Playboy Carti. Carti had shared an Instagram story tagging West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, saying, “Tell my niece North send me a song.”

In response, West tweeted asking Iggy Azalea and Carti’s son to collaborate with him. Azalea fired back on X, saying, “Ye, I understand the point you want to make. I say this with kindness & as a mother: Please, leave my child out of this,” according to The Daily Mail.