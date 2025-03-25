Augusta University Professor Wins Leslie Irene Coger Award for Performance Studies

A scene from the Charlotte’s Web Spring 2023 Production.

At Augusta University’s Pamplin College, Melanie Kitchens O’Meara received the Leslie Irene Coger Award. Her exceptional work connects performance studies with community involvement.

The award is “a prestigious national recognition from the National Communication Association that celebrates the transformative power of performance studies.”

She teaches students through hands-on shows and projects. Her influence extends throughout the Central Savannah River Area, where she introduces theater to children through Theatre AUG, Augusta University’s theater and performance program. Students develop essential skills in movement and voice, with many young actors performing in shows like Charlotte’s Web.

When the pandemic hit, she quickly shifted Theatre AUG productions by moving performances outside. Her production of Metaphysique D’Éphemera kept the arts going during facility closures.

O’Meara encourages overcoming limitations. In a news release to JagWire, she said, “Limitations encourage people to lean on one another and think outside the box to find alternative approaches to making work. It’s in the process of making that the learning happens. The community building portion of this equation is what I think is most important to the work I’ve had the opportunity to do here at AU. I’m beyond grateful to my community for the work we’ve been able to create together over the years.”

