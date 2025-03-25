Augusta Tech Partners With SRP Credit Union to Launch Student Aid Debit Card

A debit card program connecting Augusta Technical College with SRP Federal Credit Union now sends merchant fees directly to student scholarships. The money goes through the ATC Foundation, opening up a new way to help students.

Leading the way as the first college to sign up for SRP’s Affinity Debit Card Program, Augusta Tech adds to the program’s proven success. The effort has already brought in $2 million for schools throughout the Central Savannah River Area.

“The SRP debit card program is a wonderful opportunity for the college’s 30,000+ alumni and friends to support the college in their daily lives,” said Dr. Jermaine Whirl, President of Augusta Technical College, in a statement to Augusta CEO. “SRP has been a terrific partner by supporting Accelerate Augusta, financial literacy, and other programs at the college. With the debit cards, they are making it easy for everyone to contribute to Augusta Tech’s continuing success.”

The card rollout builds on SRP’s Cougar$mart money education program, which kicked off in 2024. Students now get financial training as part of their “Introduction to College and Computers” class.

Local business owners also get help from SRP’s community work. Their downtown hub at 600 Broad Street runs Accelerate Augusta, helping local entrepreneurs grow.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.