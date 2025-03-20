This Day in Hip-Hop & R&B History: March 20

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Honoree Rihanna attends the 69th Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 60 on May 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The New School)

March 20 is no ordinary day in Hip-Hop and R&B. This day marks the anniversary of many remarkable moments that have influenced the industry. English rapper Russ Millions was born today in 1996. The London-born rapper is perhaps best known for his 2018 single “Gun Lean”, which became the first U.K. drill track to reach the top 10 on the U.K. Singles Chart, peaking at No. 9.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of Hip-Hop and R&B’s best-selling and influential albums and singles were released on this date:

2012: American Hip-Hop collective Odd Future released their debut album, The OF Tape Vol. 2, the sequel to their debut mixtape, The Odd Future Tape. The album topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and Billboard Top Rap Albums chart and charted in the U.K., Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

2012: British recording artist Rita Ora released the single "How We Do (Party)" from her debut studio album, Ora. The track topped the U.K. Singles Chart and peaked at No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2020: Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd's fourth studio album, After Hours, was released by XO and Republic Records. The album, which introduced new synth wave and dream pop elements, debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 in 20 countries, including the U.K., Canada, and Italy.

Cultural Milestones

March 20 has seen landmark moments that have solidified the popularity of the hip-hop/R&B genre:

1991: Music icon Michael Jackson signed a $1 billion contract with Sony Corp., guaranteeing the star an unprecedented chunk of the profits from his next six albums, among other perks. Under the long-term deal, he also established his own record label.

2019: Rapper and music mogul Jay-Z made history as his sixth studio album, The Blueprint, was inducted into the National Recording Registry. Released in 2001, it was the first hip-hop album from the 21st century to receive that honor.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop/R&B scene has witnessed remarkable transformations and controversies on March 20:

2017: Barbadian R&B and pop singer Rihanna debuted on the fifth and final season of the American drama series Bates Motel as Marion Crane. While it was her television acting debut, the star had a long history as an actress, first appearing in the 2006 American teen comedy film Bring It On: All or Nothing.

2023: Three men accused of killing rising star rapper and singer XXXTentacion were sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The commercially successful rapper was fatally shot in 2018 at a parking lot in Deerfield Beach, Florida, aged 20.

Hip-hop and R&B have changed significantly over the decades, and March 20 will remain a memorable date for artists and fans of these styles. From the release of culture-shaping music to cameo appearances by major stars, this day has seen groundbreaking developments that continue influencing and inspiring generations of listeners.