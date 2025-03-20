Things To Do in Augusta This Weekend: March 21-March 23
From culinary delights to music and history, Augusta, Georgia, offers a variety of exciting experiences. The Georgia Food + Wine Festival showcases Southern flavors, while the Augusta Canal Discovery Center invites you to explore the region’s industrial past. Rock legends ZZ Top will bring their signature sound to town, and there are other unique events, such as the Augusta Furies Beer Olympics, an improv comedy competition, and a video gaming expo. Whether you’re a foodie, history buff, or thrill-seeker, there’s something to enjoy in Augusta this weekend.
Georgia Food + Wine Festival
- What: Georgia Food + Wine Festival
- When: Thursday, March 21, 2025, through Sunday, March 23, 2025
- Where: Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW., Marietta, Georgia
- Cost: Tickets start at $55
The Georgia Food + Wine Festival, presented by Georgia Grown, highlights the best of Southern cuisine, beverages, and local artisans. The event kicks off with the Best of Cobb celebration, followed by the all-inclusive Fired-Up barbecue night. Saturday’s Savor offers tastings, chef showcases, and live music, while Sunday/Funday provides family-friendly fun with a Kids Zone, a whiskey cocktail challenge, and more. With plenty of free parking, this festival delivers a delicious and entertaining weekend for all.
Augusta Canal Discovery Center
- What: Augusta Canal Discovery Center
- When: Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Where: National Heritage Area, 1450 Greene St., Suite 400, Augusta
- Cost: Adults $6, Senior/Student $4, or free with a boat tour purchase
The Augusta Canal Discovery Center at Enterprise Mill explores Augusta’s industrial history and the vital role of its waterways. The center is in a restored textile mill and features interactive exhibits, an orientation film, and a gift shop. It also serves as the launch point for guided boat tours, offering a unique way to experience the canal’s historical and natural significance. The center is ideal if you’re a history or nature enthusiast, providing an engaging look at how the canal shaped Augusta’s growth and innovation.
ZZ Top: The Elevation Tour
- What: ZZ Top: The Elevation Tour
- When: Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St., Augusta
- Cost: Tickets start at $49.75
ZZ Top, known as That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, has delivered their signature blend of rock, blues, and boogie for over 50 years. Formed in Houston in 1969, they rose to fame with hits such as “La Grange” and later embraced MTV-era success with “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs.” Despite the passing of longtime bassist Dusty Hill, the band continues with Elwood Francis. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, ZZ Top remains an enduring icon of American rock.
Other Events
Augusta has a mix of competitive, creative, and gaming events this weekend. From a high-energy beer Olympics to an improv showdown and a video gaming expo, there’s something fun and entertaining to enjoy.
- Augusta Furies Beer Olympics: Saturday, March 22, 2025, at noon at Savannah River Brewing Company, 813 Fifth St., Augusta
- Cat Fights: Improv Comedy Competition: Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. at Le Chat Noir Theatre, 304 Eighth St., Augusta
- Augusta Video Gaming Exposition: Saturday, March 22, 2025, at noon at Elk’s Lodge, 205 Elkdom Court, Augusta