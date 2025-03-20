Things To Do in Augusta This Weekend: March 21-March 23

Musicians Dusty Hill (L) and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform onstage during day two of 2015 Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2015 in Indio, California.

From culinary delights to music and history, Augusta, Georgia, offers a variety of exciting experiences. The Georgia Food + Wine Festival showcases Southern flavors, while the Augusta Canal Discovery Center invites you to explore the region’s industrial past. Rock legends ZZ Top will bring their signature sound to town, and there are other unique events, such as the Augusta Furies Beer Olympics, an improv comedy competition, and a video gaming expo. Whether you’re a foodie, history buff, or thrill-seeker, there’s something to enjoy in Augusta this weekend.

Georgia Food + Wine Festival

What: Georgia Food + Wine Festival

Georgia Food + Wine Festival When: Thursday, March 21, 2025, through Sunday, March 23, 2025

Thursday, March 21, 2025, through Sunday, March 23, 2025 Where: Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW., Marietta, Georgia

Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW., Marietta, Georgia Cost: Tickets start at $55

The Georgia Food + Wine Festival, presented by Georgia Grown, highlights the best of Southern cuisine, beverages, and local artisans. The event kicks off with the Best of Cobb celebration, followed by the all-inclusive Fired-Up barbecue night. Saturday’s Savor offers tastings, chef showcases, and live music, while Sunday/Funday provides family-friendly fun with a Kids Zone, a whiskey cocktail challenge, and more. With plenty of free parking, this festival delivers a delicious and entertaining weekend for all.

Augusta Canal Discovery Center

What: Augusta Canal Discovery Center

Augusta Canal Discovery Center When: Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Where: National Heritage Area, 1450 Greene St., Suite 400, Augusta

National Heritage Area, 1450 Greene St., Suite 400, Augusta Cost: Adults $6, Senior/Student $4, or free with a boat tour purchase

The Augusta Canal Discovery Center at Enterprise Mill explores Augusta’s industrial history and the vital role of its waterways. The center is in a restored textile mill and features interactive exhibits, an orientation film, and a gift shop. It also serves as the launch point for guided boat tours, offering a unique way to experience the canal’s historical and natural significance. The center is ideal if you’re a history or nature enthusiast, providing an engaging look at how the canal shaped Augusta’s growth and innovation.

ZZ Top: The Elevation Tour

What: ZZ Top: The Elevation Tour

ZZ Top: The Elevation Tour When: Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Where: Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St., Augusta

Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St., Augusta Cost: Tickets start at $49.75

ZZ Top, known as That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, has delivered their signature blend of rock, blues, and boogie for over 50 years. Formed in Houston in 1969, they rose to fame with hits such as “La Grange” and later embraced MTV-era success with “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs.” Despite the passing of longtime bassist Dusty Hill, the band continues with Elwood Francis. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, ZZ Top remains an enduring icon of American rock.

Other Events

Augusta has a mix of competitive, creative, and gaming events this weekend. From a high-energy beer Olympics to an improv showdown and a video gaming expo, there’s something fun and entertaining to enjoy.

Augusta Furies Beer Olympics : Saturday, March 22, 2025, at noon at Savannah River Brewing Company, 813 Fifth St., Augusta

Saturday, March 22, 2025, at noon at Savannah River Brewing Company, 813 Fifth St., Augusta Cat Fights: Improv Comedy Competition : Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. at Le Chat Noir Theatre, 304 Eighth St., Augusta

Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. at Le Chat Noir Theatre, 304 Eighth St., Augusta Augusta Video Gaming Exposition: Saturday, March 22, 2025, at noon at Elk’s Lodge, 205 Elkdom Court, Augusta

