Taste of The Masters Food Delivery Kits for 2025 On Sale, Starting at $65

A general view of sandwiches at concessions during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

Augusta National Golf Club is bringing its famous tournament food to your doorstep with three different packages during the 2025 Masters. The Taste of the Masters hosting kit is available for order now, with deliveries happening between April 3-12. Prices range from $65 for basic packages to $185 for deluxe spreads. The packages include fan favorites that normally sell for just a few bucks when purchased at Augusta National.

The Large Hosting Kit packs serves 12 to 14 and includes their famous pimento cheese, egg salad, and pulled pork barbecue for $184.95. For smaller gatherings, the $100 Classics Kit feeds 4 to 6 people and includes items like pimento cheese and moon pies.

The $65 Azalea Kit sold out within minutes of going live. This package includes six servings of a signature non-alcoholic beverage, along with special cups and accessories. People are jumping on the waitlist hoping to snag one.

These home delivery kits first launched in late 2020 when COVID kept everyone home. Shipping is free for most of the U.S., with customers in Alaska or Hawaii paying an extra $20.

Augusta National has shared their signature Azalea cocktail recipe for those wanting to recreate a drink at home — you’ll need vodka, lemonade, and grenadine.

You’ll need to act fast – previous releases have sold out quickly as fans rushed to get a taste of Augusta at home.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.