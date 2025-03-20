Macy Gray Plans 25th Anniversary Concert for ‘On How Life Is’ at Miller Theater in Augusta

Singer Macy Gray performs at the Lupus Foundation Of America National Gala at Gotham Hall on October 8, 2013 in New York City.

R&B star Macy Gray is set to perform at Augusta’s Miller Theater on August 6, celebrating 25 years since her breakthrough debut album On How Life Is.

Her hit single I Try became a massive success, with Gray’s distinctive raspy voice winning over audiences everywhere.

Fans can choose between two VIP packages at the historic Georgia venue. The VIP1 Meet & Greet Package includes a meet-and-greet with Gray, photos, autographed merchandise, and early entry. The VIP2: Macy Gray VIP Tour Package includes perks without the artist meeting.

Following her debut, Gray has released multiple albums throughout her career. After launching The Reset in 2021, she’s balanced her music career with acting, appearing in various TV shows and films.

The concert is scheduled for Aug. 6. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.