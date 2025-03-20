Augusta University Plans D-BAT Day for March Baseball and Softball Games

Get ready for D-BAT Day at Augusta University on March 28. The fun-filled event combines home games against Georgia College and North Georgia with activities and chances for kids to hang out with players.

A tent will be set up between the baseball and softball fields. Fans can grab baseball-themed bingo cards and pair up with players for opportunities to win prizes throughout the day.

Things kick off at 5 p.m. when the softball Jaguars face off against Georgia College. At 6 p.m., the baseball team battles North Georgia. Selected kids will get to join their favorite players on the field for the National Anthem and pregame high-fives.

The fun keeps going between innings with mini-games. Kids can try their luck at Dizzy Bat, show what they know about jerseys, compete in wheelbarrow races, play ring toss, and tackle an obstacle course. During the seventh-inning stretch, young fans get to sing Take Me Out to the Ballgame with the D-BAT athletes.

When the games wrap up, hang around to run the bases, get autographs, and take photos with players from both teams.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.