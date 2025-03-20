Augusta Tech’s Automotive Training Center To Train 1,000 Technicians Each Year

The Georgia Power Foundation announced a $250,000 contribution to the Automotive Institute at Augusta Technical College. The facility will be named the Jim Hudson Automotive Institute after the Jim Hudson Automotive Group donated the first $1 million toward the project.

“We are so pleased with the tremendous support Augusta Tech has always received from our partners at Georgia Power,” said Dr. Jermaine Whirl, president of Augusta Tech, to WRDW. “They have a strong commitment to empowering our community.”

The new 65,000-square-foot building is much bigger than their current 10,000-square-foot facility and will provide workforce training for 1,000 technicians. Students will learn skills across all areas — from regular gas engines to new electric vehicles, plus hybrids and diesel engines. The training includes fixing damaged cars and repairing accident damage.

Augusta National Golf Club and the Knox Foundation kicked in with a combined $1 million donation. Local car dealers also helped out, adding their backing to the project.

Traditional training, along with noncredit training and upskilling programs, will be offered through the college’s Division of Economic Development.

The new facility is located at 1122 Walton Way at the site of the former Johnson Cadillac.

