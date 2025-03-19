Kanye’s Latest Rant Targets Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, & More

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kanye West has once again set the internet ablaze, unleashing a furious social media tirade aimed at several big-name rappers—including Kendrick Lamar and Playboi Carti.

This latest outburst seems to have been triggered by Carti’s alleged decision to keep Kanye off his new album Music, while at the same time asking for a feature from Kanye’s daughter, North West. After Carti tagged Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, in an Instagram Story saying, “Tell my niece North send me a song,” Ye wasn’t having it.

“I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI,” Kanye fumed in a series of all-caps posts on X. “HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER.”

But Carti wasn’t the only one in Ye’s crosshairs. He also took shots at Kendrick Lamar, reigniting their ongoing feud by trashing “Not Like Us”—Kendrick’s viral hit aimed at Drake. Kanye even tried to bait him into a rap battle, taunting, “KENDRICK PLEEEEASE COME DISS MEEEE.”

As the rant escalated, Ye made antisemitic remarks and took aim at former collaborators like Pusha T and Ty Dolla $ign, accusing them of siding against him. He also dragged rapper Iggy Azalea into the drama, name-dropping her son and later making crude claims about her past relationships.

Iggy responded with a plea for Kanye to leave her child out of it: “Ye, I understand the point you want to make… But can I please have some peace? Can my son have some peace?”

The drama didn’t stop there—Kanye then called out Future, Metro Boomin, Tyler, The Creator, and even old friends like Travis Scott and Kid Cudi, claiming they “turned their backs” on him.

With Ye’s rants becoming more unpredictable, the internet is once again left wondering: What—or who—is next?

