Cassie Reacts to Kanye West’s Social Media Rant, “Extortion” Claims

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 03: Music artist Cassie Ventura attends the VH1's 3rd Annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms" - Cocktail Reception at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s former girlfriend, is reacting after a recent social media rant by Kanye West. In a recent rant, West made statements claiming that Cassie “extorted” Diddy over claims of sexual abuse during their relationship.

The “Me & U” singer subtly reacted to the claims from West on social media. During his recent tweet storm, West accused Cassie of extortion after filing her lawsuit against Diddy regarding the abuse during their relationship.

“HOW EVERY N—- YOU KNOW HIT A GIRL BEFORE BUT EVERYBODY SO MAD AT PUFF,” West said in now-deleted tweets on March 18. “SO CASSIE AINT EXTORT PUFF?”

He further mentions her when he tweeted, “CASSIE CAME TO PUFF AND SAID GIMME 30 MILLION OR IMA RELEASE A TELL ALL BOOK THATS LOOK LIKE EXTORTION TO ME.”

Cassie responds subtly with a repost on her Instagram story that shows a comment from rapper, Playboi Carti that says, “YE STFU.” The response was done Wednesday (March 19) morning after Ye’s online rant the previous night.

West has since deleted the tweets from social media following yet another late night rant. Many have responded to his comments regarding Cassie, but some users are also stating that West is looking for attention when it comes to the continued online rants.

Cassie made no further comments regarding the situation. She is currently pregnant with her third child with her husband, Alex Fine.

