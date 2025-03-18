This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 18

March 18 is etched in Hip-Hop and R&B history because of numerous pivotal events and groundbreaking moments. American singer, producer, dancer, and actor Vanessa Williams was born on March 18, 1963. She is best known for her 1992 ballad “Save the Best for Last,” which peaked at No.1 on the Adult Contemporary, Billboard Hot 100, and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. Williams was also the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America in 1984.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This date marks the release of many genre-defining singles and albums in hip-hop and R&B:

1983: Wild Style, widely regarded as the first hip-hop motion picture, was released in cinemas across the U.S. The soundtrack from the film has influenced some of the greatest Hip-Hop albums of all time, including Ilmatic by Nas, Cypress Hill’s Black Sunday, and Midnight Marauders by A Tribe Called Quest.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Throughout the years, March 18 has also witnessed some significant incidences:

2009: New Orleans R&B singer and pianist Eddie Bo died aged 78. The legendary musician is best known hits such as “Hook and Sling,” “The Rubber Band,” and “Check Your Bucket.”

March 18 will go down as one of the most consequential dates in Hip-Hop and R&B history. This day has seen everything from memorable music releases to the passing of leading industry figures, all of which have left a lasting impression on the music industry.