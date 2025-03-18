Leon Thomas Announces ‘Mutt’ Remix Feat. Chris Brown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Leon Thomas III attends the 2024 ASCAP Pop Music Awards at The Houdini Estate on May 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

During a recent performance, Leon Thomas dropped a bomb when he announced the ‘Mutt’ remix and it’s special feature artist, Chris Brown.

Thomas’ breakout hit ‘Mutt’ debuted in 2024 and now he’s making it even bigger by adding Chris Brown to the remix. The singer made the announcement when he played a snippet of the song during a performance in Dallas, TX over the weekend. He then took to social media to confirm.

On Monday, March 17, Thomas posted to social media the cover art to the single that mentions both his name and Brown’s. He then captioned the post with “R&B Olympics, this Friday @chrisbrownofficial”

Mutt is the lead single from Thomas’s album that has skyrocketed his career into the mainstream. He recently performed the song during an NPR Tiny Desk performance which has generated over a million views on YouTube.

Thomas has been in the music industry for years as both a singer and songwriter. He has had his pen in many songs including some of Brown’s hits, as well as, working with SZA and Zendaya. Now, his solo career is beginning to rise.

