Frank Ocean Drops Surprise Song Snippet in Rumored Boyfriend’s UFC Vlog

Frank Ocean fans, get ready to feast—because a new snippet of his music just dropped in the most unexpected way. And who do we have to thank? None other than UFC fighter Payton Talbott, who just so happens to be Ocean’s rumored boyfriend.

In a new vlog posted to YouTube, Talbott shared a montage of his recent adventures, all set to a never-before-heard Ocean track. The song has that dreamy, stripped-down feel reminiscent of Blonde, and, in classic Frank fashion, the lyrics are pure poetry:

“I read your diary, every line / I wanna drink your words like wine.”

It’s only 36 seconds long, but it’s enough to send fans into a frenzy. You can check it out here.

Ocean hasn’t dropped an album since Blonde (2016) and his last single arrived in 2020. But don’t worry—he’s been cooking up something special. According to a report from HipHopDX, Pharrell, a longtime collaborator, told Zane Lowe last year, “You know he’s cooking. Frank stays in the kitchen. And it’s probably the reason why he doesn’t serve as much. He really enjoys the culinary process.”

As for his love life, Ocean and Talbott have been sparking dating rumors since last year. Things seemed all but confirmed on Valentine’s Day when Ocean posted a rare social media snap of Talbott. Talbott returned the favor, sharing a gym video of a shirtless Ocean on his Instag

