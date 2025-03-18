Beloved Georgia Festival Named Best Specialty Food Festival

Who doesn’t love food? What makes food even better is a great food festival in Georgia. Spring and summer are the perfect time to enjoy a tasty food favorite, and the U.S. is packed with fantastic food festivals that help us embrace all of the good foods this world has to offer. There’s really a food festival for every kind of food. From treats to Southern dishes to vegan foods, there are so many different food festivals across America to enjoy, but a few stand out above the rest. Now, one beloved Georgia food festival has been named one of the best specialty food festivals in the country.

Georgia Festival Honored As Best Specialty Food Festival

The experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best specialty food festivals in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers voting for their favorites. These fests, they note, “celebrate specific foods, often local specialties grown or produced in the region,” and “each event hones in on its theme in fun and creative ways, ensuring that attendees can enjoy good food, good times and plenty of opportunities to indulge.” Who doesn’t love that?

Coming in at No. 9 on the tally is the famed Georgia Peach Festival in Byron and Fort Valley, Georgia. This festival attracts people from all over the world. “This festival showcases a wide range of peach-themed dishes, from pies and cobblers to jams and preserves, all made with locally-grown peaches,” USA Today raves. “Visitors can partake in tastings and browse through a sprawling farmers market.”

If you’re looking for a great food festival that’s outside of the U.S., Travel Triangle in Naples, Italy, ranks Pizzafest the best in the world. “Join zillions of people on this fine night of September when the village of Naples gear up to make and consume more than 100,000 pizzas of every kind, ranging from 50-odd historic versions including classics Napoletana, Margherita and Marinara,” they note. It makes sense that a pizza festival would take place in Italy, right? They also love Oktoberfest in Germany, noting, “From the finest of brews for you to chug, spill, and bathe in, to culinary delights like bratwurst, pretzels, and roasted meats, you’ll be spoilt for choice.”

