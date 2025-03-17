Diddy Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges as Trial Date Gets Pushed Back

Looks like Diddy’s courtroom drama just got another plot twist! The rapper and music mogul has officially pleaded not guilty to new charges in his latest indictment, all while his high-profile trial gets pushed back.

On Friday (March 14), Diddy showed up for a pre-trial conference as his legal battle heats up. The judge decided to delay the trial by a week to give both sides more time to sort out key issues, Deadline reports. Meanwhile, Diddy was formally charged in a superseding indictment filed last week, which accuses him of forced labor and making employees engage in sex acts according to a Reuters report. He denied all charges.

Originally, the trial for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transporting individuals for prostitution was set to start on May 5. Now, it’s been rescheduled for May 12, with jury selection expected to kick off in late April.

With the trial approaching, Diddy’s legal team has been throwing everything they’ve got at the case. On Feb. 18, his attorneys tried to get the prostitution charge dropped, arguing racial bias. Then, on Feb. 23, they challenged the search warrants used to raid Diddy’s Miami and L.A. homes last March. Most recently, they accused CNN of altering and destroying an original 2016 video that allegedly shows Diddy assaulting Cassie—an accusation CNN reportedly firmly denies.

