New TV Series ‘Asherah: A Love Odyssey’ Films First Episode at Historic Augusta Church

When Asherah: A Love Odyssey came to Augusta, Georgia, it kicked up a lot of excitement. The production didn’t just create jobs for locals — it brought a welcome boost to the city’s economy .

“It’s really been, it’s been beautiful. It’s been a very warm, embracing people, culture, it has enlarged our world as a result because it is a very special place,” Gary Mazeffa, director and screenplay writer, told News 6.

The show kept its word about hiring local talent — some people handled lighting and sound equipment, while others helped run the set.

The series seeks to resonate with a diverse audience, following the journey of a woman through the various stages of her life and how her struggles and successes might shape her future.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.