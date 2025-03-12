This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: March 12
March 12 is a significant day in Hip-hop and R&B history. We saw album releases and a number of GRAMMY winners. Continue reading for the most notable moments on this day in Hip-Hop and R&B history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
With remix and follow-up album releases, March 12 has been a defining day for new and seasoned artists:
- 1989: Geto Boys, known as Ghetto Boys at the time, released their second studio album, Grip It! On That Other Level. It peaked at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2002: Destiny’s Child released This Is the Remix. This is a remix album featuring remixes of their hit songs such as “Say My Name,” “Bootylicious,” and “Survivor.” It peaked at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2013: Rich Gang premiered the lead single, “Tapout,” off their debut album, Rich Gang. The song became available for digital download a week later and peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.
Cultural Milestones
Some artists made their debuts on the silver screen, while others won prestigious awards on this date:
- 1969: Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools” won a GRAMMY for Best R&B Performance, Female, while Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” posthumously won Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male. The Temptations’ “Cloud Nine” won Best Rhythm & Blues Performance by a Duo or Group, Vocal or Instrumental.
- 1993: CB4, a mockumentary film starring Chris Rock and Allen Payne, premiered in the U.S. The black comedy film featured celebrities such as Ice Cube, Eazy-E, and Ice-T.
- 2007: Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five became the first hip-hop group inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Notable Recordings and Performances
March 12 has seen unforgettable performances by celebrated artists:
- 1969: The soul and R&B vocal group The Temptations were the opening act at the 11th Annual GRAMMY Awards. They delivered a memorable performance of their hit single “Cloud Nine.”
- 2016: Ariana Grande performed the songs “Be Alright” and “Dangerous Woman” on Saturday Night Live as the show’s host and musical guest.
- 2023: Iconic R&B group New Edition delivered an unforgettable performance at FedExForum as part of The Legacy Tour. The event featured a star-studded lineup, including Keith Sweat and Tank.
Industry Changes and Challenges
This date has witnessed court cases, medical emergencies, and tragic moments involving renowned artists:
- 2003: Investigations into Michael Jackson’s child molestation case alleged he committed the acts between Feb. 21 and March 12, 2003.
- 2013: During a music video shoot in Los Angeles, Lil Wayne endured multiple seizures, compelling him to spend nearly a week in the hospital.
- 2018: Rapper and record producer Craig Mack died at age 47. His family reported that he died of heart failure, but it was later revealed that he died of HIV/AIDS-related complications.
Not all Hip-Hop and R&B fans may remember the breakthrough hits, notable recordings, and industry changes linked to March 12. However, the events of this day remain etched in history.