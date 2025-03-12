This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: March 12

March 12 is a significant day in Hip-hop and R&B history. We saw album releases and a number of GRAMMY winners. Continue reading for the most notable moments on this day in Hip-Hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

With remix and follow-up album releases, March 12 has been a defining day for new and seasoned artists:

Geto Boys, known as Ghetto Boys at the time, released their second studio album, Grip It! On That Other Level. It peaked at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2002: Destiny’s Child released This Is the Remix. This is a remix album featuring remixes of their hit songs such as “Say My Name,” “Bootylicious,” and “Survivor.” It peaked at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Destiny’s Child released This Is the Remix. This is a remix album featuring remixes of their hit songs such as “Say My Name,” “Bootylicious,” and “Survivor.” It peaked at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2013: Rich Gang premiered the lead single, “Tapout,” off their debut album, Rich Gang. The song became available for digital download a week later and peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Cultural Milestones

Some artists made their debuts on the silver screen, while others won prestigious awards on this date:

Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools” won a GRAMMY for Best R&B Performance, Female, while Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” posthumously won Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male. The Temptations’ “Cloud Nine” won Best Rhythm & Blues Performance by a Duo or Group, Vocal or Instrumental. 1993 : CB4, a mockumentary film starring Chris Rock and Allen Payne, premiered in the U.S. The black comedy film featured celebrities such as Ice Cube, Eazy-E, and Ice-T.

CB4, a mockumentary film starring Chris Rock and Allen Payne, premiered in the U.S. The black comedy film featured celebrities such as Ice Cube, Eazy-E, and Ice-T. 2007: Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five became the first hip-hop group inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 12 has seen unforgettable performances by celebrated artists:

The soul and R&B vocal group The Temptations were the opening act at the 11th Annual GRAMMY Awards. They delivered a memorable performance of their hit single “Cloud Nine.” 2016: Ariana Grande performed the songs “Be Alright” and “Dangerous Woman” on Saturday Night Live as the show’s host and musical guest.

Ariana Grande performed the songs “Be Alright” and “Dangerous Woman” on Saturday Night Live as the show’s host and musical guest. 2023: Iconic R&B group New Edition delivered an unforgettable performance at FedExForum as part of The Legacy Tour. The event featured a star-studded lineup, including Keith Sweat and Tank.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This date has witnessed court cases, medical emergencies, and tragic moments involving renowned artists:

2003 : Investigations into Michael Jackson’s child molestation case alleged he committed the acts between Feb. 21 and March 12, 2003.

Investigations into Michael Jackson’s child molestation case alleged he committed the acts between Feb. 21 and March 12, 2003. 2013 : During a music video shoot in Los Angeles, Lil Wayne endured multiple seizures, compelling him to spend nearly a week in the hospital.

During a music video shoot in Los Angeles, Lil Wayne endured multiple seizures, compelling him to spend nearly a week in the hospital. 2018: Rapper and record producer Craig Mack died at age 47. His family reported that he died of heart failure, but it was later revealed that he died of HIV/AIDS-related complications.

Not all Hip-Hop and R&B fans may remember the breakthrough hits, notable recordings, and industry changes linked to March 12. However, the events of this day remain etched in history.