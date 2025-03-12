SZA Calls Kendrick Lamar a “Wizard,” Talks Tour Plans and Sesame Street

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: SZA performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar and SZA kicks off soon and fans are already anticipating a spectacular show! On March 11, SZA stopped by Jimmy Kimmel to discuss the details of the tour, Sesame Street apperance, and more!

SZA Opens Up About Tour and Sesame Street

Kimmel asked if her tour would look anything simiilar to the Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show. “Oh, we’re doing a new thing,” said SZA. “We’re both just kind of throwing all the paint at the wall… This is our first stadium show for both of us, so we pretty much have to go insane.”

SZA later discusses Lamar and his insane capabilities. She referenced that he’s a “wizard” in his own right. “Wizards tend to be solitary beings, from my observation… I think he’s doing the Merlin thing backstage, getting us ready to take off.”

As the tour and Super Bowl performances were already great ways to celerbate 2025, SZA also got to make a guest appaerance on Sesame Street. She referenced the appearance on Kimmel and how excited she was to make it on Sesame Street.

“That was actually the most intense room of celebrities I’ve ever been in,” she stated. “Elmo, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch… I got to talk to Cookie Monster.”

Now, SZA gears up to kick off the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar starting next month in April. Check out the full interview below.

