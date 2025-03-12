Georgia Beer Festival Named No. 1 in the U.S.

Beer festivals are all the rage, especially in Georgia, and it’s not like they’ve ever not been cool, but as the years go by, it seems as if beer festivals are becoming even more popular and celebrated. It’s something of a must-do summer activity at this point, to attend a local beer festival and have some bubbly brews. There’s something special and unique about attending a beer festival that’s in your home state, and it makes for a great, communal activity with friends. Now, one Georgia beer festival has been named one of the best in the country.

Georgia Beer Festival Honored

The experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best beer festivals in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers voting for their favorites. “Beer festivals not only offer attendees the chance to sample numerous brews (sometimes even rare and one-off pours),” USA Today notes, “but also allow beer fans to get to know their favorite brewmasters, sample paired foods, and learn all about beer and brewing.”

Before we get into our state, let’s look at the history of beer festivals. Beer festivals have actually been around for centuries. “Ancient brews were often celebrated during religious ceremonies and seasonal harvest gatherings,” notes Medium. “These events not only allowed the community to come together in merriment but also provided an opportunity for brewers to showcase their craft.”

The very first beer festivals usually took place in small villages or towns, with local artisans and farmers sharing their brews with family and friends. That’s not too different from beer festivals today, which also often take place in small cities, as well as large ones. The Homebrewers Association points to one of the very first beer festivals being held in 1810, when “Bavaria’s King Maximillian I. Joseph declared a 2-day festival in mid-October to celebrate the wedding of his son, Prince Ludwig to Princess Therese.” That festival marked the start of the famed Oktoberfest.

Now, let’s get to Georgia. The famed Suwanee Beer Fest in Suwanee, Georgia, made the No. 1 cut on the tally. “This St. Patrick’s Day party in Georgia doubles as one of the state’s biggest and best craft beer festivals,” USA Today notes, adding that, “Suwanee Beer Fest at Town Center Park features more than 400 craft beers from across the U.S., unlimited tastings, live music, games, food trucks, and a home brew contest.” The annual festival takes place at 330 Town Center Avenue in Suwanee.

