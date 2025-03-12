Ciara Talks Girl Power & Mom Life In Recent Interview With ‘Parents’

Ciara got real with Kindred by Parents in their latest cover story, opening up about the life lessons she’s passing down to her two daughters—Sienna, 7, and little Amora, 15 months. She and her husband, Russell Wilson, also share two sons, Future, 10, and Win, 4, making their household full of love, laughter, and life lessons!

When it comes to raising strong, confident girls, Ciara isn’t leaving anything to chance. “I always want my girls to feel valued, know that they can create their own self-worth, they’re in control of themselves and where they can [go] in life,” she says. “I want my girls to know that they’re not limited by their gender or the color of their skin.”

She doubled down on that message, adding, “I need to remind my girls to know when you are in the full essence of your honey and your sweetness, but also being firm and clear, you can make a lot happen in that space.”

Mom life comes with its set of challenges. @ciara talks about how she calms the chaos and fills her cup in her day-to-day parenting routine.

And speaking of family, could baby number five be on the way? Earlier this year, Ciara hinted at the possibility when she chatted with TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager. “Do you think y’all are going to have baby No. 5?” Jenna asked. Ciara’s answer? “I do, yeah, I do. You know, in a little bit of time.”

And if Russell Wilson has anything to say about it, “baby cinco” might be here sooner than later! “Listen, there’s a trend with all of our babies—three years apart,” Ciara shared. “So I’m not saying that we’re going to follow that trend but, you know, if it’s up to Russ, ‘Cinco’ is coming next month!”

