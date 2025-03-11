Wendy Williams Breaks Silence After Police Escort & Psych Evaluation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Wendy Williams attends the Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Wendy Williams is speaking up after a bit of chaos earlier this week. On Monday (March 10), Willaims got a police escort to the hospital after Adult Protective Services opened an investigation into her case. She called into The Breakfast Club Tuesday morning to discuss the situation. Her caretaker, Ginalisa Monterroso, also joined her on the show.

Wendy Williams Breaks Her Silence

At first, Williams said police arrived at the care facility for a wellness check on her. “The police came into the room, Wendy gave me the phone and I pleaded with the police as if Wendy was my child, telling them you are isolated and we need some help,” said Monterroso.

Williams states that she let the police know that she was not “incapacitated” as she has been accused of being by others around her. Police then took her out of the facility and to the hospital for an independent medical evaluation which she passed completely.

Back in 2023, doctors diagnosed Williams will aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, was then appointed to make decisions on her behalf by the courts. Morrissey later claimed that Williams was now “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated.” During her interview, she refuted the allegations made by Morrissey.

Listen to the full Wendy Williams interview below and hear her updates on her health and well being as the drama continues to unfold.

