Columbia Vehicle Group Adds New 100 Jobs in Aiken County with $12M Electric Vehicle Plant

Columbia Vehicle Group is opening its first South Carolina location, bringing 100 jobs with a $12 million investment in Aiken County. The company plans to expand to 180 jobs at the facility. The company makes golf carts, e-bikes, and utility vehicles for different markets.

The plant has filled 40 positions and is looking for skilled workers. They’re hiring engineers, welders, accountants, and manufacturing workers.

“We got Bridgestone, we got Kimberly-Clark, we have these smaller manufacturers coming in, and this is something that is changing our local economy significantly,” said Gary Bunker, Aiken County Council chairman, to News 12.

A partnership with Aiken Tech will help train workers for these jobs. Students will learn key skills needed to build modern electric vehicles.

Local businesses near the plant see potential benefits. “I think it’s a good thing. The more jobs they bring, the better. It’s not far from my business, so hopefully, I get some of their business.” said Catherine McKevie, who owns the Lemonade Stand, to News 12.

Construction has begun at the Old Phelon Plant on University Parkway, with upgrades expected to be done soon.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.