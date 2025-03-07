New System at Aiken Shelter Aims To Personalize The Adoption Experience

When adopting an animal from a shelter, potential adopters may experience some anxiety in finding a good match. The fear of bringing home a pet that doesn’t mesh well with their family may prevent some from going through with the adoption process. But now, the Aiken County Animal Shelter has introduced a new pet match system to tailor the adoption process, making the experience more personalized.

The new pet match system at Aiken County Animal Shelter includes planned visits where staff sit down with potential adopters to learn about their lifestyle and daily routine. As they learn about the potential adopter, they can then select animals that may be a great match. The staff and volunteers with Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) interact with all of the animals and track their personalities and behaviors, which can assist in connecting them with a great home.

While shelter overcrowding has been an issue for quite some time, it became even more prevalent after Hurricane Helene. Some kennels now house three times their normal number.

With overcrowding issues, FOTAS program coordinator, Kathy Cagle, told WJBF, “It’s very stressful. So in order to save lives, we have to make sure that we set these pets up for success.”

FOTAS volunteers stepped up when the shelter became more crowded and assisted with getting the matching program off the ground.

New Pet Match System

The new system starts with making an appointment with an adoption staff counselor. During the appointment, potential adopters will discuss needs and requirements for a new pet, along with details on their own lifestyle and daily routine.

Staff will look at things like work schedules and yard space because many details can assist in making sure the pets and potential adopters click. The adoption counselor will then select only animals they feel will suit the adopter’s needs.

Overall, the goal is to set up successful adoptions so that pets aren’t returned to an already crowded shelter. Also, adoptions open up space in the shelter to allow them to rescue even more animals.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter does work with rescue groups to help cope with the limited space, but many rescues are also overwhelmed with a major influx of homeless pets. FOTAS routinely shares adoptable pets from the shelter on their Facebook page and assists with many other needs at the shelter, but it’s the community that helps keep things going. The shelter relies on donations for things like pet food, vet care, and new programs.

If you’re interested in the new pet match system at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, set up an appointment today! Call the shelter at 803-642-1537, email info@fotasaiken.org, or fill out a form here.

“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.