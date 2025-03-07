Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Movie ‘Whitney Springs’ Set for July Release

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kendrick Lamar, winner of Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video and Song Of The Year for “Not Like Us”, poses in the press room during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar is stepping into the world of filmmaking with his debut movie, Whitney Springs, which is generating a lot of buzz. The film, starring Chloe East and Celeste Octavia, is set to premiere on Paramount+ on July 11, according to new details revealed on March 5.

This live-action comedy is produced by Kendrick and his long-time collaborator Dave Free, alongside Matt Parker and Trey Stone, the creators of South Park, who are also directing the movie. Although it’s not yet confirmed, a poster making its rounds on social media hints that Kendrick might also have a role in the film, which would make sense considering his acting experience in Power, the TV series created by 50 Cent.

New Kendrick Lamar comedy movie titled "Whitney Springs" out July 11th📍



On Paramount+



- "A black man interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum finds out that his white girlfriend's ancestors once owned his."



directed by Trey Parker the creator of ‘South Park’… pic.twitter.com/P3qrh4GN34 — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) March 5, 2025

The story of Whitney Springs follows a Black man who works as an intern portraying a slave re-enactor at a history museum. The twist comes when he discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.

Chloe East is no stranger to the screen—she starred in the 2023 horror film Heretic and also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and the HBO Max series Generations. On the other hand, Celeste Octavia is an up-and-coming actress and model, having previously doubled for Madonna and starred in music videos for artists like Oasis and Depeche Mode.

Last year, Kendrick was spotted filming scenes for Whitney Springs in Pomona, California, adding to the excitement around the project. Fans can’t wait to see what this talented team has created!

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.