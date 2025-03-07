Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa: Causes of Death Revealed

Gene Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs were found dead in their Santa Fe, N.M. home on Feb. 26. Today (March 7), authorities have revealed their causes of death.

Per multiple outlets — including Variety, USA Today, and the New York Times — the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator held a press conference where they shared that Hackman died from heart disease. It was also noted that advanced Alzheimer’s disease was a contributing factor in the Academy Award-winning actor’s death.

As for Arakawa, her cause of death was due to hantavirus, which the CDC defines as a respiratory illness humans can contract “from contact with rodents like rats and mice, especially when exposed to their urine, droppings, and saliva.”

The cause of death of Hackman and Arakawa’s dog, an Australian Kelpie mix named Zinna, was not disclosed.

Chief medical examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell noted that Hackman died about a week after Arakawa. Dr. Jarrell also disclosed that the pills found near Arakawa’s body were a prescribed thyroid medication that did not contribute to her cause of death. Additionally, Hackman and Arakawa’s bodies were found eight days after Hackman died, which was determined due to his pacemaker ceasing operation upon his death.

As previously reported, Hackman was found in the mudroom of his Santa Fe home, while Arakawa was found lying in a bathroom with a space heater near her head. It was noted that Arakawa’s hands and feet were mummified, which is when a dead body dries out instead of decomposing.



