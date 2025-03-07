Fans Worried About Drake’s Gambling After Viral Club Video

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Online gambling has exploded in the past decade, and no rapper has embraced the high-stakes world quite like Drake. Hw has been placing massive bets for years, leading to what fans call the “Drake Curse“—a joke about how the teams and players he bets on often end up losing. One day, he wins $1.3 million; the next, he’s down $2 million. The numbers are staggering.

The Stake Partnership: Business or Just for Fun?

Drake’s gambling habits ramped up in 2022 when he partnered with Stake, a multi-billion-dollar, crypto-based online casino. Since then, all his betting posts prominently feature the Stake logo, and he even has his own page on the company’s website. The rapper isn’t just betting—he’s promoting. In December, he teamed up with Stake to give away over $1 million in cash and prizes. And according to a report from Casino.org in October 2024, Drake wagered over $1 billion in cryptocurrency within just two months.

But is he actually betting his own money, or is it all part of the sponsorship deal? Some fans even speculate that his flashy betting receipts could be photoshopped. The truth? No one really knows.

Taking Gambling to the Next Level

If betting millions wasn’t enough, Drake recently took things even further. On March 5, a video surfaced showing him in a club—one he reportedly rented out just so he could play slots on Stake in peace. That’s dedication to the game on a whole new level.

Drake rented a whole club to himself just to gamble & listen to Sabrina Carpenter 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XxtH7HBBCa — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 5, 2025

The Las Vegas Debt Rumors

While Drake’s gambling is well-documented, rumors about massive losses can sometimes spiral out of control. Last year, fans speculated that Bruno Mars racked up $50 million in gambling debt at MGM Casinos in Las Vegas, where he has a long-term residency at the Park MGM. But MGM Resorts International quickly shut down the claims.

In a statement to People, the company said, “Our partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM.”

And just to put things into perspective—Bruno Mars, who opened The Pinky Ring in Vegas last year, seems to be doing just fine. So, while Drake’s betting habits keep making headlines, not every casino-related rumor about him holds up.

If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling, help is available. Call the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit npcgambling.org for support and resources.

