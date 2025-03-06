Women Leading the Way in Sports Ownership & Investing

Over the last decade, women have been making history as owners, part-owners, and investors in professional sports teams. Their roles are shaping the future of sports, and their influence is becoming more powerful every year. Some of these women inherited their ownership through family legacies, while others have used their platform and passion for sports to make significant investments. These women are not just showing up—they are changing the game.

While the idea of women owning sports teams may still seem new to some, many women have paved the way in recent years. Their impact goes far beyond just owning a team—they are challenging the traditional sports industry, which has been dominated by men for decades. From major league franchises to soccer teams, these women are leaving their mark.

Brittany Mahomes: A New Voice in Women’s Soccer

Since 2020, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been a shareholder of the Kansas City Current, a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team. She expressed her enthusiasm in a statement, saying, “I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis. We have the greatest fans and community here in KC and I can’t wait to huddle around this team.” Mahomes’ involvement is part of a broader movement of women taking ownership positions in sports.

Jeanie Buss: A Household Name in the NBA

Jeanie Buss, the majority owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, is perhaps one of the most famous women in sports ownership. Following the death of her father, Jerry Buss, in 2013, Jeanie took control of the Lakers after his 66% stake was divided among his six children. She became the team’s president and representative on the NBA’s Board of Governors, continuing her father’s legacy and proving that women can succeed in the competitive world of professional sports.

Other Women Making a Difference

Many other women have followed suit, breaking barriers in the sports industry. In April 2022, actress Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband Jim Toth joined the ownership group of Nashville Soccer Club. Witherspoon expressed her excitement, saying, “As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state.”

In Houston, Janice McNair became the major owner of the Texans after the death of her husband, Bob McNair, in 2018. She inherited his 80% stake in the team, and her son Cal McNair became the team’s principal owner in 2024.

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, became part-owners of Italian soccer club A.S.D. Campobasso 1919 in 2022, saving the club from financial ruin. Consuelos commented, “When I heard the story about these fans being at risk of losing the sport they love, Kelly and I wanted to get involved and be part of the solution.”

The Role of Investors: A New Path for Celebrities

Some women are not full owners of their teams but are instead investors who hold significant stakes in their respective teams. This distinction is crucial for understanding the difference between ownership and investing. While full ownership means you have complete control over the team, being an investor typically involves putting money into the team but not having the final say on decision-making.

One example of this is Kim Pegula, who co-owns both the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres. Pegula and her husband Terry, a businessman, are co-owners, with Kim becoming the first female president of both an NHL and NFL team.

Angel City FC: A Game-Changing Ownership Group

One of the most high-profile teams with female owners is Angel City FC, an NWSL team based in Los Angeles. The team was co-founded by actress Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman, and entertainment executive Julie Uhrman. Portman shared her thoughts with Fast Company, saying, “We love soccer, but we also have a secondary mission, which is to push forward the state of conditions for female athletes.”

In addition to the founding trio, Angel City FC has attracted many other high-profile investors, including Uzo Aduba, Christina Aguilera, Shannon Boxx, and many more.

The Williams Family Impact

Another notable example of a celebrity and investor combination is tennis superstar Serena Williams, who has been a part-owner and investor in Angel City FC. She and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have both been involved in the team’s mission to elevate women’s sports. In March 2025, Serena Williams expanded her ownership to include the Toronto Tempo, a new WNBA team. Williams shared the news on social media, stating, “Thrilled to join the Toronto Tempo ownership group and continue fighting for women in sports!”

Denise DeBartolo York: Legacy and Leadership

Denise DeBartolo York has been a key figure in the NFL as the owner of the San Francisco 49ers. The DeBartolo family has owned the team since 1977 when her father, Edward DeBartolo Sr., purchased it. York took control of the 49ers in 2000, after her brother faced legal troubles. She is part of a growing number of women in sports who are not just holding ownership positions but are also taking on leadership roles.

Sheila Ford Hamp and Mindy Kaling: Diverse Ownership & Investor Roles

In Detroit, Sheila Ford Hamp became the Principal Owner and Chair of the Detroit Lions in 2020, succeeding her mother Martha Firestone Ford. This marked a significant shift in the ownership of the franchise, which had been in the Ford family for decades.

Meanwhile, actress and creator Mindy Kaling became an investor in Swansea City Football Club in Wales. She cited Oprah Winfrey as an inspiration for her investment philosophy, saying, “I was inspired by Oprah, who invests in things she believes in, I believe in this team, and I think it is a smart choice.”

The Future of Women in Sports Ownership

As more women take the reins in sports ownership, it’s clear that they’re not just filling a seat—they are reshaping the sports industry. Their impact is felt not only through financial investments but also through their advocacy for better treatment and recognition of female athletes. Whether as owners, part-owners, or investors, these women are leading a new era in sports that values equity, inclusivity, and opportunity.

From the ownership groups of Angel City FC to the leadership of the Los Angeles Lakers, women are making significant strides in sports ownership. These women are not only breaking barriers but also inspiring the next generation of young athletes and business lead

