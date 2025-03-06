Jazz & Soul Icon Roy Ayers Passes at 84: Tributes Pour In

A musical legend has left us. Roy Ayers, the iconic jazz and soul musician known as “The Godfather of Neo-Soul,” has passed away at the age of 84. His influence on jazz-funk, acid jazz, and R&B was immeasurable, shaping generations of artists across multiple genres.

Family Confirms His Passing

On Wednesday (March 5), Ayers’ family shared the heartbreaking news in a statement on his official Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing which occurred on March 4th, 2025 in New York City after a long illness,” the statement read.

“He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed. His family ask that you respect their privacy at this time, a celebration of Roy’s life will be forthcoming.”

While the exact cause of death has not been disclosed, Ayers faced health challenges in recent years. He was hospitalized in 2019 with an undisclosed illness and had to cancel several concerts in 2023 after contracting COVID-19.

A Trailblazer in Jazz and Soul

Roy Ayers’ career spanned several decades, during which he revolutionized jazz-funk and infused soul music with his signature sound. He first emerged in the 1960s as a sideman in jazz and bebop circles before launching his solo career with the album West Coast Vibes in 1963.

In the early 1970s, he formed his band, Roy Ayers Ubiquity, and went on to release classic albums such as Mystic Voyage, Everybody Loves the Sunshine, and Vibrations. His hits, including “Running Away,” “Searching,” and “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” became anthems that transcended generations.

A Lasting Influence on Hip Hop and R&B

Ayers’ music became a cornerstone of Hip Hop and R&B, with his work sampled by major artists like Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, Common, and Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth. Beyond sampling, he collaborated directly with artists such as Tyler, The Creator, The Roots, and Erykah Badu, continuing to shape the sound of modern music.

Tributes from Music Icons

Following news of his passing, tributes poured in from artists who were inspired by his music and legacy.

Mary J. Blige, whose 1994 hit “My Life” sampled “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” honored Ayers with a simple yet heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter):

“RIP Roy Ayers [heart emoji] [dove emoji],” she wrote while resharing a clip from her documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life, where she spoke about her admiration for Ayers.

Legendary producer DJ Premier paid homage on Instagram, writing:

“ICON is a status we all strive to earn in our journey of greatness. Thank you ROY AYERS for your heavy soul music. Thank you for touring with GURU and being a member of his Jazzmatazz Vol. 1 delivery. R.I.P. to both of you Kings.”

Pete Rock, another celebrated producer, expressed his sorrow and gratitude:

“I LOVE YOU MAN IM SO HURT! THANK YOU FOR OUR TIME TOGETHER, Touring together with you was so much fun, the James Brown stories you shared with me I will never forget. Thank you for your music, thank you for your friendship! Rest Roy.”

A Legacy That Lives On

Questlove reflected on Ayers’ impact, crediting him as a key influence behind the Soulquarians movement, which included artists like D’Angelo and J Dilla.

“The King Of Neo Soul. The cat who birthed us all in the ‘vibes only’ movement. The Soundtrack that ALL the incense you ever burned was truly made for,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank You Roy Edward Ayers Jr for EVERYTHING you gave us. taught us. showed us. soothed us.”

Even younger artists like Tyler, The Creator, who featured Ayers on Cherry Bomb and Flower Boy, were deeply affected by his passing. Reacting in shock, he wrote, “bro are you serious” in response to a post mourning Ayers.

Other tributes came from DJ Quik, Erykah Badu, Rapsody, and A-Trak, proving that Roy Ayers’ influence stretched far and wide.

Though he may no longer be with us, Roy Ayers’ music and legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. His contributions to jazz, soul, and beyond ensure that his melodies will live on forever.

RIP Roy Ayers ❤️🕊️ https://t.co/pk9vB0vhwM — Mary J. Blige (@maryjblige) March 6, 2025

RIP Roy Ayers. — Brandon Ousley (@brandonousley) March 6, 2025

Most of the soul, funk & jazz music I know, I discovered thru the lens of hip hop samples as a kid in the mid 90s. I remember hearing Roy Ayers not only be sampled, but collaborating with Guru’s Jazzmatazz & with the Roots (Proceed II).



Cont’d ⬇️ — Medieval Knievel (@atrak) March 6, 2025

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.