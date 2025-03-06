FBI Issues Alert: Fake Mail Ransom Scheme Pretends to be Well-Known Cybercrime Group

Scammers have started a new mail campaign targeting U.S. businesses, sending threatening letters that ask for Bitcoin while pretending to be the notorious BianLian ransomware gang, warns the FBI.

These fake mail, marked “Time Sensitive Read Immediately,” warn they’ll release company secrets unless Bitcoin payments – between $250,000 and $500,000 – are sent to specific accounts within 10 days.

Each letter shows a return address in Boston. After investigating, FBI agents found no connections between these letters and the real criminals they say they are.

Any business receiving these threats should reach out to their local FBI office immediately or report details through the Internet Crime Complaint Center website.

This mail scam comes during an increase in online attacks. With more employees working remotely, criminals have discovered new ways to attack through computers and networks.

Fighting back is straightforward, security experts say. Tell key staff about the threat. Show teams how to spot fake demands. Keep security software updated.

Criminals choose Bitcoin because it hides their identity. The digital currency lets them take money without leaving traces police can follow.

This isn’t the first time fake threats have used big hacker names to frighten targets. The FBI’s records are full of cases where copycats try to profit off feared groups.

Good defense means saving files regularly and training staff about threats. Having quick response plans reduces damage when real attacks happen.

Save those threatening letters and envelopes. Things like postmarks and paper types could help solve the case.

