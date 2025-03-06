Details on the 2025 WNBA Season Starting May 16

(Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

As spring starts to approach, women’s basketball enthusiasts can look forward to the beginning of the new WNBA season. The Women’s National Basketball Association has seen a surge in popularity lately, due to high-profile players such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese attracting attention and getting more people in the stands and watching games on TV and their devices.

WNBA 2025 Season Details

The WNBA’s 29th regular season will start on Friday, May 16, and end on Thursday, Sept. 11, followed by the WNBA Playoffs. The regular season will pack 44 games per team, the most in the history of the league, with each team playing 22 home games and 22 road games.

On top of the regular season and playoffs, the fifth annual WNBA Commissioner’s Cup will take place over 17 days in June. So, it’s shaping up to be an exciting season for women in professional basketball.

“We look forward to tipping off the WNBA’s 29th season in May of 2025 and continuing to build on the success of last season, when the WNBA delivered its most-watched Draft and All-Star Game, and set records for viewership, attendance, digital consumption and merchandise sales,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said regarding the upcoming season.

Engelbert added, “The upcoming free agency period and the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm will create a tremendous level of excitement, and we are also looking forward to the expansion Golden State Valkyries taking the court for the first time.”

As for opening weekend, it promises to pack a punch, since all 13 teams in the WNBA will be playing that weekend. Three games will take place on Friday, May 16, spearheaded by the Golden State Valkyries’ inaugural game hosting the Los Angeles Sparks.

The WNBA knows that Clark and Reese always draw numbers, and they’re both kicking off their first game of the season against each other. The Indiana Fever will take on the Chicago Sky on May 17, and the two will also play each other on June 7.

March is Women’s History Month, so what better time to prep for a new WNBA season?

